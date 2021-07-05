Kevin Coleman, Edge 540 pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The Defenders of Liberty airshow was first held in 1933 and is a full weekend of military and civilian aircraft with performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 17:17
|Photo ID:
|6636450
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-NP461-1392
|Resolution:
|4940x2779
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT