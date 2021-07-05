A T-28B Trojan Warbird performs aerial maneuvers during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. Designed by North American Aviation as a replacement for the T-6 Texan, the T-28 entered production in 1950. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 17:16 Photo ID: 6636447 VIRIN: 210507-F-NP461-1030 Resolution: 4708x2648 Size: 3.27 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.