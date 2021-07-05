A T-28B Trojan Warbird performs aerial maneuvers during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. Designed by North American Aviation as a replacement for the T-6 Texan, the T-28 entered production in 1950. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 17:16
|Photo ID:
|6636447
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-NP461-1030
|Resolution:
|4708x2648
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT