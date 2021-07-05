A T-28B Trojan Warbird performs aerial maneuvers during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The Barksdale Air Force Base Air & Space Show allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the home of the B-52H Stratofortress, grant access to tour the military installation, view military and aerobatic performers, and support the recruiting arm of our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 17:17 Photo ID: 6636448 VIRIN: 210507-F-NP461-1155 Resolution: 2088x3712 Size: 4.11 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.