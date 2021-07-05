Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 2 of 5]

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Max Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A T-28B Trojan Warbird performs aerial maneuvers during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The Barksdale Air Force Base Air & Space Show allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the home of the B-52H Stratofortress, grant access to tour the military installation, view military and aerobatic performers, and support the recruiting arm of our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 17:17
    Photo ID: 6636448
    VIRIN: 210507-F-NP461-1155
    Resolution: 2088x3712
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW
    Striker Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT