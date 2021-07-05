The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron“Thunderbirds” perform an aerial maneuver at the 2021 Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The squadron’s mission is to plan and present precision aerial maneuvers to exhibit the capabilities of modern, high-performance aircraft and the high degree of professional skill required to operate those aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 13:05 Photo ID: 6636392 VIRIN: 210507-F-RZ678-1007 Resolution: 5021x3341 Size: 6 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.