The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron“Thunderbirds” perform an aerial maneuver at the 2021 Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. TheF-16 Fighting Falcon represents the full range of capabilities possessed by the Air Force’s tactical fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6636391
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-RZ678-1004
|Resolution:
|4419x2940
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT