Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 3 of 8]

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron“Thunderbirds” perform an aerial maneuver at the 2021 Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The Barksdale Air Force Base Air & Space Show allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the home of the B-52H Stratofortress, grant access to tour the military installation, view military and aerobatic performers, and support the recruiting arm of our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 13:05
    Photo ID: 6636388
    VIRIN: 210507-F-RZ678-1003
    Resolution: 2263x4023
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show
    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Twilight Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT