The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron“Thunderbirds” perform an aerial maneuver at the 2021 Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. The Barksdale Air Force Base Air & Space Show allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the home of the B-52H Stratofortress, grant access to tour the military installation, view military and aerobatic performers, and support the recruiting arm of our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6636388
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-RZ678-1003
|Resolution:
|2263x4023
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Twilight Show [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
