The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds'' perform an aerial maneuver at the 2021 Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. Barksdale's Air Show showcased performances from the Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a host of additional acts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US