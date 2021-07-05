Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale AFB hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 4 of 12]

    Barksdale AFB hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds'' perform an aerial maneuver at the 2021 Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. Barksdale's Air Show showcased performances from the Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a host of additional acts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 12:55
    Photo ID: 6636377
    VIRIN: 210507-F-LC363-1135
    Resolution: 2949x4423
    Size: 358.84 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale AFB hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Louisiana
    Air Show
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Defenders of Liberty
    2nd Bomb Wing
    USAF Thunderbirds
    USAFADS
    2nd BW
    Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show

