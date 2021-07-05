The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform in the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. Serving as the U.S. Air Force's "Ambassadors in Blue", the Thunderbirds showcase the high level of skill, professionalism, teamwork, discipline and dedication inherent in the men and women of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 12:55 Photo ID: 6636375 VIRIN: 210507-F-LC363-1026 Resolution: 5028x2828 Size: 815.82 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale AFB hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.