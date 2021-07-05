The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds'' perform in the 2021 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 7, 2021. As the U.S. Air Force's premier aerial demonstration team, the Thunderbirds showcase the pride and precision of today's Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

