NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command

Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Vice Adm. Brian Brown, and Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces participate in a cake-cutting ceremony during a change of command ceremony May 7. Aeschbach relieved Brown as commander of Naval Information Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

