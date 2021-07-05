Vice Adm. Brian Brown gives his farewell speech during a change of command ceremony on May 7. Brown was relieved by Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach as Commander, Naval Information Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 17:53 Photo ID: 6635905 VIRIN: 210507-N-FB292-1611 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 504.62 KB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.