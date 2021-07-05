Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach assumed command of Naval Information Forces from Vice Adm. Brian Brown during a Change of Command ceremony May 7. Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, presided over the ceremony and served as the guest speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 17:53 Photo ID: 6635906 VIRIN: 210507-N-FB292-1636 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 459.73 KB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.