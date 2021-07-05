Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach assumed command of Naval Information Forces from Vice Adm. Brian Brown during a Change of Command ceremony May 7. Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, presided over the ceremony and served as the guest speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 17:53
    Photo ID: 6635906
    VIRIN: 210507-N-FB292-1636
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 459.73 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command
    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command
    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command
    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command
    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CoC
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    Adm Christopher Grady
    Vice Adm. Brian Brown
    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT