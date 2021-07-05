Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach speaks during a change of command ceremony on May 7 while Vice Adm. Brian Brown looks on. Aeschbach took command of Naval Information Forces after serving as commander of Office of Naval Intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

    This work, NAVIFOR Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CoC
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    Vice Adm. Brian Brown
    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach

