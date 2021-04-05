Yokota Airmen send readiness asset to Kadena

Staff Sgt. Michael Freitas, right, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air freight shift supervisor, and Staff Sgt. Adrian Diaz, left, 730th AMS aerospace propulsion craftsman, weigh a C-17 engine prior to loading it onto a C-17 Globemaster III, May 4, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 730th AMS gave the engine to Kadena Air Base airmen assigned to the 733rd AMS to enhance their training program, allowing maintainers to navigate nomenclature and troubleshoot engine issues on a real aircraft asset. Finding ways to improve training helps increase the readiness and resilience of our force and ensures Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight and win if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

