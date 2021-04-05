Yokota Airmen send readiness asset to Kadena

From left to right, Staff Sgt. Donald Jackson, 730th Air Mobility Squadron freight supervisor, Staff Sgt. Michael Freitas, 730th AMS aerospace propulsion craftsman, and Staff Sgt. Michael Freitas, 730th AMS air freight shift supervisor, inspect and prepare a C-17 engine to be loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III, May 4, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 730th AMS gave the engine to Kadena Air Base airmen assigned to the 733rd AMS to enhance their training program, allowing maintainers to navigate nomenclature and troubleshoot engine issues on a real aircraft asset. Finding ways to improve training helps increase the readiness and resilience of our force and ensures Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight and win if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

Date Taken: 05.04.2021