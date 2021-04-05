Airmen assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron load a C-17 engine onto a C-17 Globemaster III May, 4, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 730th AMS gave the engine to Kadena Air Base Airmen assigned to the 733rd AMS to enhance their training program, allowing maintainers to sharpen their skills on a real asset without the chance of damaging an operational aircraft. Finding ways to improve training helps increase the readiness and resilience of our force and ensures Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight and win if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 21:47 Photo ID: 6634306 VIRIN: 210504-F-AD344-0399 Resolution: 5084x3394 Size: 8.87 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Airmen send readiness asset to Kadena [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.