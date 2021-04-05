Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen send readiness asset to Kadena [Image 1 of 4]

    Yokota Airmen send readiness asset to Kadena

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron load a C-17 engine onto a C-17 Globemaster III May, 4, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 730th AMS gave the engine to Kadena Air Base Airmen assigned to the 733rd AMS to enhance their training program, allowing maintainers to sharpen their skills on a real asset without the chance of damaging an operational aircraft. Finding ways to improve training helps increase the readiness and resilience of our force and ensures Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight and win if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

