    2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo [Image 16 of 16]

    2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlos Santiago, 334th Training Squadron air traffic control apprentice course superintendent, explains the "Air Traffic Control Pocket" mobile training application capabilities to Air Education and Training Command leaders during the iExpo inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 6, 2021. The iExpo is the first of its kind in AETC and was established to bring innovators from around the command together to showcase ideas to make the Air Force mission better. More than 20 presentations representing Headquarters AETC, three numbered Air Forces and seven wings were at the expo with projects ranging from the Air Traffic Control Pocket App to the Overseas Pet Transport Initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:44
    Photo ID: 6633599
    VIRIN: 210506-F-BD983-0153
    Resolution: 4884x3364
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo [Image 16 of 16], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Innovation Expo
    Gathering of the Torches

