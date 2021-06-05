U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall B. Webb, commander of Air Education Training Command, presents the iChallenge fourth place Torch Award to Dr. Jerry Coats, AETC/A9 Analysis and Innovation Directorate deputy director, during the iExpo award ceremony inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 6, 2021. The iChallenge was created to help inspire personnel around AETC to create new and innovative ways of completing the Air Force mission. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., put in place the Accelerate Change or Lose strategic approach in August 2020 to recognize the rapidly changing technology in the world and to encourage positive change in the Air and Space Forces. This action order has helped shape ideas presented during this year's iChallenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:44 Photo ID: 6633583 VIRIN: 210506-F-BD983-0005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.5 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge [Image 16 of 16], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.