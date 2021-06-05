Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge [Image 7 of 16]

    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall B. Webb, commander of Air Education Training Command, presents the iChallenge second place Torch Award to Master Sgt. Carlos Santiago, 334th Training Squadron Air Traffic Control Apprentice Course superintendent, during the iExpo award ceremony inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 6, 2021. The iChallenge was created to help inspire personnel around AETC to create new and innovative ways of completing the Air Force mission. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., put in place the Accelerate Change or Lose strategic approach in August 2020 to recognize the rapidly changing technology in the world and to encourage positive change in the Air and Space Forces. This action order has helped shape ideas presented during this year's iChallenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:44
    Photo ID: 6633588
    VIRIN: 210506-F-BD983-0009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge [Image 16 of 16], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iChallenge
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo
    2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Innovation Expo
    Gathering of the Torches

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT