2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Uruwishi Holzhausen, 314th Training Squadron military language instructor, Presidio of Monterey, California, explains the reimaging language learning process to Special Agent (Lt. Col.) Andrea O'Connor, Office of Special Investigations Region 4 vice commander, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, during the iExpo inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 6, 2021. The iExpo is the first of its kind in AETC and was established to bring innovators from around the command together to showcase ideas to make the Air Force mission better. More than 20 presentations representing Headquarters AETC, three numbered Air Forces and seven wings were at the expo with projects ranging from the Air Traffic Control Pocket App to the Overseas Pet Transport Initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

