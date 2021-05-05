Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years [Image 4 of 5]

    Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, presents Lt. Col. Laura Steele with the Order of the Marechaussee that acknowledges her outstanding dedication and devotion to the Military Police Corps Regiment, during Steele's official retirement ceremony held on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 5, 2021. Steele served 30 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:31
    Photo ID: 6633077
    VIRIN: 210505-A-PB921-0017
    Resolution: 1426x1500
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years
    Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years
    Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years
    Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years
    Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    StrongEurope
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT