U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, presents Lt. Col. Laura Steele with a Meritorious Service Medal during her official retirement ceremony held on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 5, 2021. Steele served 30 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:31 Photo ID: 6633073 VIRIN: 210505-A-PB921-0009 Resolution: 1899x1500 Size: 2.05 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.