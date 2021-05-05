Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years

U.S. Army Col. Douglas LeVien, deputy commanding officer for the 21st Theater Sustainment Brigade, congratulates Lt. Col. Laura Steele on her 30 years of service to the U.S. Army and Army Reserve after her official retirement ceremony held on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 5, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

