    Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years [Image 5 of 5]

    Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Douglas LeVien, deputy commanding officer for the 21st Theater Sustainment Brigade, congratulates Lt. Col. Laura Steele on her 30 years of service to the U.S. Army and Army Reserve after her official retirement ceremony held on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 5, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Germany
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    StrongEurope
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

