U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, stands alongside Lt. Col. Laura Steele and Chaplain (Lt.Col.) Raymond Ayers during Steele's official retirement ceremony held on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 5, 2021. Steele served 30 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 13:31
|Photo ID:
|6633071
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-PB921-0004
|Resolution:
|1446x1500
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Soldier retires after 30 years [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT