A U.S. Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, fires a Sig Sauer M17 pistol during a qualification range at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on May 5, 2021. Soldiers conduct regular weapons qualification courses to remain ready and competent. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 12:12 Photo ID: 6632733 VIRIN: 210505-Z-TN401-1169 Resolution: 5574x3638 Size: 2.02 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Soldiers qualify on M17 at Camp Bondsteel [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.