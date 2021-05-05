A U.S. Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, fires a Sig Sauer M17 pistol during a qualification range at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on May 5, 2021. Soldiers conduct regular weapons qualification courses to remain ready and competent. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 12:12
|Photo ID:
|6632725
|VIRIN:
|210505-Z-TN401-1007
|Resolution:
|4957x3188
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KFOR Soldiers qualify on M17 at Camp Bondsteel [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
