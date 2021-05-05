Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Soldiers qualify on M17 at Camp Bondsteel [Image 4 of 8]

    KFOR Soldiers qualify on M17 at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, fires a Sig Sauer M17 pistol during a qualification range at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on May 5, 2021. Soldiers conduct regular weapons qualification courses to remain ready and competent. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 12:12
    Photo ID: 6632729
    VIRIN: 210505-Z-TN401-1056
    Resolution: 4424x2924
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Soldiers qualify on M17 at Camp Bondsteel [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    U.S. Soldier
    Regional Command-East
    Weapon Qualification
    2/34th IBCT
    M17 Pistol

