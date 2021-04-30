Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partnership Visit to 182nd [Image 8 of 9]

    State Partnership Visit to 182nd

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Embassy of Poland Major General Cezary Wiśniewski, Naval and Air Attaché, visits the 182nd Maintenance Group in Peoria, Ill., April 30, 2021. During the visit Guardsmen with the 182nd showcased the capabilities of the base and worked to strengthen the relationship that the Illinois National Guard has with Poland through the State Partnership Program.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Visit to 182nd [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Air Force
    SPP
    Jay Grabiec

