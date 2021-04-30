State Partnership Visit to 182nd

Embassy of Poland Major General Cezary Wiśniewski, Naval and Air Attaché, discusses techniques utilized by the Illinois Air National Guard with U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Thomas, the vice commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, during a visit to the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., April 30, 2021. During the visit Guardsmen with the 182nd showcased the capabilities of the base and worked to strengthen the relationship that the Illinois National Guard has with Poland through the State Partnership Program.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

