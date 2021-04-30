State Partnership Visit to 182nd

U.S. Air Force Major General Richard Neely, Adjutant General, Illinois National Guard, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Douglas Turner, 182nd command chief and Col. Daniel McDonough, 182nd commander, during a visit to the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., April 30, 2021. During the visit Guardsmen with the 182nd showcased the capabilities of the base and worked to strengthen the relationship that the Illinois National Guard has with Poland through the State Partnership Program.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

