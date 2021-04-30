State Partnership Visit to 182nd

U.S. Air Force Major General Richard Neely, Adjutant General, Illinois National Guard, and Col. Daniel R. McDonough, 182nd commander, give a base tour to Major General Cezary Wiśniewski, Naval and Air Attaché for the Embassy of Poland, during a visit to the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., April 30, 2021. During the visit Guardsmen with the 182nd showcased the capabilities of the base and worked to strengthen the relationship that the Illinois National Guard has with Poland through the State Partnership Program.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

