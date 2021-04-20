Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college

    Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Aviation maintenance students at Delaware Technical Community College listen during a recruitment visit from the 709th Airlift Squadron, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2021. Chief Master Sgt. Stephen West and Senior Airman Stephanie Garber, both C-5M Super Galaxy flight engineers, visited the school to speak to the students about the Air Force’s flight engineer career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)

    by A1C Shayna Hodge

    Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college

    recruiting
    flight engineer
    512th Airlift Wing
    709th Airlift Squadron
    reserve recruiting

