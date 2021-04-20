Aviation maintenance students at Delaware Technical Community College listen during a recruitment visit from the 709th Airlift Squadron, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2021. Chief Master Sgt. Stephen West and Senior Airman Stephanie Garber, both C-5M Super Galaxy flight engineers, visited the school to speak to the students about the Air Force’s flight engineer career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6630664
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-OB435-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.73 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college
