Senior Airman Stephanie Garber, a 709th Airlift Squadron flight engineer assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, prepares for the un-kneel of a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft April 29, 2021. Garber, an alumna of Delaware Technical Community College, decided to become a flight engineer following a 709th AS recruitment visit to the school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6630660
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-OB435-1087
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|40.5 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college
