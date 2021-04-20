Senior Airman Stephanie Garber, a 709th Airlift Squadron flight engineer assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, stands in front of aviation maintenance students at Delaware Technical Community College April 20, 2021. Garber spoke to the students about her experience as a flight engineer and how her aviation degree from Del-Tech has contributed to her success in the flight engineer career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6630669
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-OB435-1025
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.62 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college
