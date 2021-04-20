Senior Airman Stephanie Garber, a 709th Airlift Squadron flight engineer assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, stands in front of aviation maintenance students at Delaware Technical Community College April 20, 2021. Garber spoke to the students about her experience as a flight engineer and how her aviation degree from Del-Tech has contributed to her success in the flight engineer career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 18:16 Photo ID: 6630669 VIRIN: 210420-F-OB435-1025 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.62 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.