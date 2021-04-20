Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college [Image 3 of 5]

    Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Stephanie Garber, a 709th Airlift Squadron flight engineer assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, stands in front of aviation maintenance students at Delaware Technical Community College April 20, 2021. Garber spoke to the students about her experience as a flight engineer and how her aviation degree from Del-Tech has contributed to her success in the flight engineer career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)

