Master Sgt. Matthew Wright, a 709th Airlift Squadron flight engineer assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, performs a pre-flight check on a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft April 29, 2021. Flight engineers ensure aircraft are airworthy before, during and after takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:17
|Photo ID:
|6630676
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-OB435-1036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|32.85 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve flight engineers recruit at local college
LEAVE A COMMENT