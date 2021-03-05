Col. Miller Visits Deployed Airmen in Detroit, Michigan

A U.S. Air Force Airman returns to the satellite pharmacy after delivering a basket of COVID-19 Vaccines to medical personnel administering it at the federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, May 3, 2021. The Ford Field CVC is designed to vaccinate up to 6,000 community members per day. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

