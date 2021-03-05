Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Miller Visits Deployed Airmen in Detroit, Michigan [Image 21 of 24]

    Col. Miller Visits Deployed Airmen in Detroit, Michigan

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman observer walks up and down the observation area watching community members who recently received their COVID-19 vaccines for any adverse reactions at the federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, May 3, 2021. The Ford Field CVC is designed to vaccinate up to 6,000 community members per day. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 12:11
    Photo ID: 6630058
    VIRIN: 210503-F-AV193-1462
    Resolution: 3473x2401
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Miller Visits Deployed Airmen in Detroit, Michigan [Image 24 of 24], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Detroit
    Vaccine
    88 ABW
    Ford Field
    COVID-19

