Col. Miller Visits Deployed Airmen in Detroit, Michigan

U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, talks with Airmen from the 88th Medical Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, who are assigned to at the federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, May 3, 2021. Miller, along with the other members of the wing leadership, visited Detroit to witness first-hand how members of the 88th Medical Group are helping out at the Ford Field CVC which is designed to vaccinate up to 6,000 community members per day. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

