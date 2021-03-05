A U.S. Air Force Airman fills a syringe with the COVID-19 Vaccine inside the pharmacy at the federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, May 3, 2021. The Ford Field CVC is designed to vaccinate up to 6,000 community members per day. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 12:11 Photo ID: 6630055 VIRIN: 210503-F-AV193-1436 Resolution: 1864x2739 Size: 1.14 MB Location: DETROIT, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Miller Visits Deployed Airmen in Detroit, Michigan [Image 24 of 24], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.