SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2021) Hose team members enter a space during a simulated firefighting evolution onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 05:20 Photo ID: 6629919 VIRIN: 210504-N-JD834-1032 Resolution: 3533x5300 Size: 1.25 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors fight a simulated fire. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.