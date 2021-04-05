Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Participate in a Flooding Drill [Image 1 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Participate in a Flooding Drill

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Sean Slagle, from Park Forrest, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inspects personal protective equipment during a damage control training drill in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 05:19
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Participate in a Flooding Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Damage Control
    DC
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)

