USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Participate in a Flooding Drill

SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Sean Slagle, from Park Forrest, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inspects personal protective equipment during a damage control training drill in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

