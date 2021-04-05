SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jacob Fernandez, from Allentown, Pa., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), extends a metal shoring beam during a damage control training drill in an auxiliary cooling space. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 05:20 Photo ID: 6629917 VIRIN: 210504-N-FA868-1017 Resolution: 4793x3195 Size: 878.32 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Participate in a Flooding Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.