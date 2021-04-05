Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors fight a simulated fire. [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors fight a simulated fire.

    JAPAN

    05.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2021) Damage Control Training Team members observe as Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) dress out in firefighting equipment during a simulated fire casualty. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    America
    Damage Control
    fire fighting
    Training

