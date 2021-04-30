Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities

Airman from different career fields from the 58th Rescue Squadron (RQS) and 66th RQS walk to take a group photo after completing multi-capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 30, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

