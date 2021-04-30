Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities [Image 9 of 9]

    Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airman from different career fields from the 58th Rescue Squadron (RQS) and 66th RQS walk to take a group photo after completing multi-capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 30, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    This work, Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air
    ACC
    Training
    58th RQS
    66th RQS
    Multi-Capable Airmen

