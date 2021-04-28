Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evan Havel, 58th Rescue Squadron cyber transport journeyman, looks down the scope of an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 28, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

