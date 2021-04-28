Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Burns, 99th Security Forces noncommissioned officer in charge of training, briefs an Airman on tactical procedures during Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 28, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

