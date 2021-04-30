Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities [Image 8 of 9]

    Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An Airman participating in Multi-Capable Airman training provides cover during an exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 30, 2021. During this training, the instructors focused on the first few hours of medical care the Airmen might need to provide to injured personnel as the first responders in a deployed environment while under fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

