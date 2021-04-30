Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities

An Airman participating in Multi-Capable Airman training provides cover during an exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 30, 2021. During this training, the instructors focused on the first few hours of medical care the Airmen might need to provide to injured personnel as the first responders in a deployed environment while under fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

