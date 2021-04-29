U.S. Army Maj. Rene Roa, left, deputy commander, and Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, decontamination team member, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, pack up after the Army North mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Bethany Beach Training Site, Bethany Beach, Del., April 29, 2021. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advises on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6629229
|VIRIN:
|210429-Z-AL508-1619
|Resolution:
|5237x3491
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|BETHANY BEACH, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st WMD-CST passes training proficiency evaluation [Image 33 of 33], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
