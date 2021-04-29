Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st WMD-CST passes training proficiency evaluation [Image 32 of 33]

    21st WMD-CST passes training proficiency evaluation

    BETHANY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicky Lam, survey team member, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, is assisted in getting out of his Level A Protective Suit during an Army North mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Bethany Beach Training Site, Bethany Beach, Del., April 29, 2021. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advises on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:17
    Photo ID: 6629228
    VIRIN: 210429-Z-AL508-1599
    Resolution: 5172x3448
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: BETHANY BEACH, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st WMD-CST passes training proficiency evaluation [Image 33 of 33], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

