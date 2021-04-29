Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st WMD-CST passes training proficiency evaluation [Image 26 of 33]

    21st WMD-CST passes training proficiency evaluation

    BETHANY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, decontaminates a container during an Army North mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Bethany Beach Training Site, Bethany Beach, Del., April 29, 2021. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advises on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:17
    Photo ID: 6629221
    VIRIN: 210429-Z-AL508-1504
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: BETHANY BEACH, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 21st WMD-CST passes training proficiency evaluation [Image 33 of 33], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st WMD-CST passes training proficiency evaluation
    ARNORTH

    U.S. Army

    U.S. Army North

    NJNG

    Training Proficiency Evaluation

    21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team

